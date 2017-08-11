Odor forces hospital evacuation in New Hampshire

EXETER, N.H. (WPRI) — Reports of an unknown odor forced patients an Exeter, New Hampshire hospital out onto the lawn Friday.

Exeter Hospital said patients were complaining of dizziness in the operating room and they closed both the operating room and the emergency room as a precaution until it can determine the source.

“What we know is patients were being treated in the (operating room) with flu like symptoms when those treating them also started feeling ill, so the OR was shut down and people were moved to the ER for treatment,” Town Manager Russell Dean told WBZ. “The same thing happened there, so the ER was shut down and a staging area has been set up outside the main hospital, with patients being transported to area hospitals. At this time we are not sure yet. However, the source of the issue is being investigated as a possible leak of some kind.”

The hospital said it is working with police and fire officials to determine the source and it’s in the process of transferring patients.