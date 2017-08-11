Overnight police chase ends with crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A dramatic chase that started in Providence ended with a crash early Friday morning.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after their vehicle crashed on Narragansett Boulevard in Cranston.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the vehicle after it crashed into a stone wall.

An eyewitness on scene described hearing loud screeches and sirens, and then seeing several police cruisers following the vehicle at high speed.

Both men were taken into police custody and will face charges.

