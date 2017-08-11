Providence firefighter hurt battling flames at vacant home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence firefighter was hurt battling a fire at a vacant home Friday night.

The fire broke out at about 9:15 p.m. on Chalkstone Avenue at Zone Street. Battalion Chief Jason Houle said flames were shooting out of the second floor when they arrived on scene.

“It was under control in about 40 minutes,” Houle said. “Four lines were in operation, made an interior attack. The fire was knocked down, a primary search was conducted and we have just the one injury at this point.”

The firefighter fell and injured his shoulder and his leg, according to Houle. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.