Rhody Roundup: The Pats have two new planes!

The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was our guest co-host for the day, actor and host Matty Blake,

Ashley Erling, Executive Producer of “The Rhode Show”, and Nick G from HOT 106

– Whether you know it or not your Instagram account tells a story of your mental health.

What types of photos do you enjoy posting?

Viewing?

– Earlier this week, we saw a list of the safest ballparks, in terms of food.

Fenway was ranked number two!

What are your favorite ballpark foods?

– The Pats just played their first preseason game.

They’re now the first n-f-l team to have their own planes.

If you could have any big, indulgent thing — what would it be?