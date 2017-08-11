Rhody Roundup: The Pats have two new planes!

The Rhody Roundup!
We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.
Our panel this morning was our guest co-host for the day, actor and host Matty Blake,
Ashley Erling, Executive Producer of “The Rhode Show”, and Nick G from HOT 106
– Whether you know it or not your Instagram account tells a story of your mental health.
What types of photos do you enjoy posting?
Viewing?
– Earlier this week, we saw a list of the safest ballparks, in terms of food.
Fenway was ranked number two!
What are your favorite ballpark foods?
– The Pats just played their first preseason game.
They’re now the first n-f-l team to have their own planes.
If you could have any big, indulgent thing — what would it be?