Westerly child porn suspect told undercover agent of alleged plans to drug child

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in an international child pornography investigation that stretched from Canada to Westerly allegedly told an federal undercover agent that he contemplated drugging a child who he knew for sexual purposes, a federal document stated.

Jonathan Breslin, 32, was arrested this week and charged with receiving, possessing, distributing and trying to produce child pornography.

According to a federal search warrant affidavit filed by a special agent with U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the investigation started to unfold in March of last year with a parole violation arrest by police in Saskatchewan, Canada. The officers opened up a cell phone app on the suspect’s phone and found child porn videos and pictures that led them to Rhode Island.

Investigators discovered there were more than 78 accounts connected to the app that were sharing child pornography, and that system led them to Breslin, whose apartment was raided as he was arrested.

The affidavit contained several strings of messages between an undercover agent and Breslin, who according to investigators used the screen name Bluegreen19.

Investigators allege Bluegreen19 “coerced” sexually explicit activity from a minor.

The suspect allegedly wrote this message to the agent about her age; “She said 13 but not older than 10.”

In another series of messages in the document, Breslin allegedly tells the agent about a plan to drug a “6 or 7” year-old he knows, for sexual purposes.

“Have you ever done anything like that before?” the undercover agent asks.

“I haven’t,” the suspect responds. “But I think about it all the time.”

Breslin is currently in federal custody. His court appointed public defender has not return a request for comment.

According to another court filing, investigators confiscated a cell phone, laptop computer, four thumb drives and miscellaneous documents.

There is no indication from investigators where the other administrators from the more than 78 pornography accounts in this case live. But the investigation is ongoing.

