Coast Guard finds raft adrift in Mt. Hope Bay

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – The Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help identifying a homemade raft that they found adrift in Mount Hope Bay Saturday morning.

In a news release, USCG officials said that at about 7 a.m. someone alerted them to the raft, which was unmanned and adrift near the mouth of the Taunton River.

A USCG boat and a Portsmouth Fire Department boat are looking for a possible person in the water, since it’s not clear if someone was on it.

Anyone with information on the owner of the raft or its owner should call 508-457-3211.