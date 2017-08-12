Firefighter injured, rabbit rescued after overnight Valley Street fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One Providence firefighter was injured battling an early morning blaze on Valley Street Saturday.

The triple-decker home at 754 Valley Street caught fire on the third floor around 1:30 a.m., with the fire department quickly upgrading the fire to two alarms.

“Companies made an aggressive attack on the third floor, knocked down a majority of the fire pretty quickly,” said Providence Fire Department Chief Brian Mahoney.

Residents tell Eyewitness News it was the third floor tenant who first alerted them to the fire, and helped to get everyone out of the home safely before the fire department arrived on scene. Firefighters later rescued a pet rabbit out of the home.

As for the firefighter who was injured, he wasn’t the only one in a span of just a few hours. Another firefighter was injured battling a vacant house fire nearby just hours prior.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries tonight,” said Chief Mahoney. “Hopefully the guys will do OK. It happens.”

The American Red Cross says they’re assisting three families, five adults and two children, after this overnight house fire.