Local leaders condemn violence in Virginia

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Local leaders are speaking out against the violence and unrest in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

Clashes between a white supremacist group and counter-protesters led to the deaths of three people, including a 32-year-old woman who was run over by a vehicle. Police arrested the driver of that car Saturday night.

Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation took to social media as the violence boiled over.

The hatred and violence we are seeing in #Charlottesville is shameful. Our unity will overcome this bigotry. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 12, 2017

The Nazis and white supremacists marching in Charlottesville are despicable. Their ideas belong in the junkyard of history. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) August 12, 2017

Senior Senator Jack Reed, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also released a statement, saying:

I condemn this disgraceful, hate-filled, un-American gathering of white supremacists. The surest way to defeat this type of bigotry and hateful ideology is to stand up against discrimination and prejudice in all its forms and strive for true equality.”

The protests were sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Eyewitness News spoke one-on-one with the Providence NAACP President Jim Vincent about the racial tensions contributing to Saturday’s unrest.

“We haven’t seen neo-Nazis and Klu Klux Klan and white supremacists come out like this in over 50 years,” said Vincent.

He went on to say he believes groups like the KKK are domestic terrorists, and should face similar treatment.

“We cannot tolerate any bigotry that manifests itself in death,” said Vincent.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Commonwealth Fusion Center released a statement saying they’re monitoring the situation in Virginia for any ties to Massachusetts and its residents, going on to say:

We condemn the bigotry and those who preach it that sparked today’s violence. Our prayers tonight are with the victims of this violence fueled by hate, as well as with the police officers and other emergency personnel who responded with professionalism and bravery to today’s events.”