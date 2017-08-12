London subway fire: 4 treated for smoke inhalation

LONDON (AP) — A fire broke out on a London subway train Friday, leaving passengers choking on smoke and sparking the rush-hour evacuation of one of the busiest stations on the transit network.

Firefighters dealt with a small blaze aboard a Bakerloo Line train at Oxford Circus station, and paramedics treated four people for smoke inhalation, taking two of them to a hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

Passengers said staff ordered everyone to leave the station just before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) as smoke billowed from a train.

Subway operator Transport for London said the cause was an electrical fault under one of the carriages.