Man struck by train in Providence, is expected to survive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man is expected to survive injuries he suffered when he was hit by a train in Providence Saturday morning.

Lt. Joseph Donnelly told Eyewitness News that it happened not long before 7 a.m. in the area of 81 Pilsudski Street.

Police found the 26-year-old man near the tracks with serious injuries, but said he was able to speak with officers at the scene and again later at the hospital. The man, who Donnelly did not identify by name, is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear what the man was doing down by the tracks and the incident remains under investigation.