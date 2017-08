CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One lane was shut down on I-95 South in Cranston after a man crashed near Exit 16 overnight.

Rhode Island State Police Lieutenant Chris Zarella tells Eyewitness News the driver lost control, struck a tree, and ended upside on top of a retaining wall.

The driver was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. State Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His name has not yet been released.