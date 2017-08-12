Person struck by train in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A person was apparently struck by a train in Pawtucket Saturday, the second such incident in the span of just a few hours.

It happened a few minutes before noon on the tracks near the Conant Street bridge.

Eyewitness News found police and firefighters down on the tracks investigating, with an Amtrak train stopped nearby.

So far there’s no word on the condition of the person who was struck.

A message left for Amtrak media representatives was not immediately returned.

The MBTA reported delays for several of its trains due to the activity in the area.

Just a few hours earlier, a man was struck by a train in the area of Pilsudski Street in Providence. Police said that the victim, a 26-year-old man, was expected to survive.