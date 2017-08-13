Fire crews from East Greenwich and Warwick respond to East Greenwich building fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Ten fire companies out of East Greenwich and Warwick responded to an East Greenwich house fire Sunday evening.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. for the fire at 850 Main Street.

According to the East Greenwich Fire Department, crews found heavy fire on the second floor of the building upon arrival. Crews had the fire knocked down within twenty to thirty minutes. Firefighters with the Warwick Fire Department responded to the scene to help ventilate the building.

“They’ve got to be really safe when operating on the roof,” said East Greenwich Fire Deputy Chief Russell McGillivray of the attack plan. “Obviously with the type of construction, they’ve got to watch for extension, fire underneath them.”

One resident suffered burns to their leg, and was brought by Warwick rescue for treatment. McGillivray says no firefighters were injured battling the flames.

McGillivray confirms the home had no sprinkler system, which he says is pretty common in non-commercial buildings.

Eyewitness News observed the fire marshal on scene, and McGillivray says the cause of this fire is still under investigation. However, a preliminary report is pointing to the cause being the use of a gas grill.