MSP stop wrong-way driver on I-95 at the Fairhaven-New Bedford line

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 95 after he caused a multi-vehicle crash Sunday.

State police say the man had been driving in the Fairhaven-New Bedford area just before 3:30 p.m.

Motorists be on alert, wrong way driver, Rt 195 Fairhaven area near Exit 19, going west on eastbound side. Be cautious. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 13, 2017

State police used social media to warn motorists to be extra vigilant on the road in the area.

According to police, the driver continued west on the eastbound side of Route 145 in New Bedford, even after causing a crash.

Wrong way driver continuing west on eastbound side of 145, now in New Bedford. Has caused a multi-car crash and kept going. https://t.co/fvc5IFXbra — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 13, 2017

State police had the driver in custody just after 3:30 p.m.

We have the wrong way driver stopped near Fairhaven-New Bedford line. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/vYcRuLFAF4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 13, 2017

The crash is still under investigation Sunday night.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information on this incident, and will update this story with the latest.