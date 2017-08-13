MSP stop wrong-way driver on I-95 at the Fairhaven-New Bedford line

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 95 after he caused a multi-vehicle crash Sunday.
State police say the man had been driving in the Fairhaven-New Bedford area just before 3:30 p.m.
State police used social media to warn motorists to be extra vigilant on the road in the area.
According to police, the driver continued west on the eastbound side of Route 145 in New Bedford, even after causing a crash.
State police had the driver in custody just after 3:30 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation Sunday night.
