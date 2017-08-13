Two local events planned in response to violence in Virginia

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two events are being organized to show solidarity with the victims who were run down by a car at yesterday’s white supramacist rally in Virginia.

ResistHateRI is holding a 7:30 p.m. vigil at the State House in Providence “to support victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville yesterday.”

They plan to meet at University Heights at 7 and then walk to the state house for what they say will be a peaceful gathering that will include a moment of silence.

32-year-old Heather Heyer was struck and killed when 20-year-old James Alex Fields, who had attended the rally, plowed his car into a group of counter-protestors. 19 other people were hurt.

Fields was charged with second-degree murder.

There will also be a 7:30 p.m. event at South Kingstown Town Hall, which organizers wrote in an event listing on Facebook will be “sending a message that South County welcomes all people regardless of race and nationality.”