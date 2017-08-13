Two local events planned in response to violence in Virginia

A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. At least one person was arrested. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two events are being organized to show solidarity with the victims who were run down by a car at yesterday’s white supramacist rally in Virginia.

ResistHateRI is holding a 7:30 p.m. vigil at the State House in Providence “to support victims of the terrorist attack in Charlottesville yesterday.”

They plan to meet at University Heights at 7 and then walk to the state house for what they say will be a peaceful gathering that will include a moment of silence.

32-year-old Heather Heyer was struck and killed when 20-year-old James Alex Fields, who had attended the rally, plowed his car into a group of counter-protestors. 19 other people were hurt.

Fields was charged with second-degree murder.

There will also be a 7:30 p.m. event at South Kingstown Town Hall, which organizers wrote in an event listing on Facebook will be “sending a message that South County welcomes all people regardless of race and nationality.”