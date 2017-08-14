American Red Cross ‘Sounding the Alarm’ next month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The American Red Cross says it is doing what it can to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by house fires.

On Saturday, September 23, the Greater Providence Red Cross location is hosting an event called “Sounding the Alarm.” Red Cross volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms and replacing batteries in existing alarms. They’ll also be helping families come up with ways to escape a fire as quickly as possible.

Local fire departments, cities, and community faith-based organizations are taking part.

“Over the last 12 months, the Rhode Island Red Cross has responded to more than 300 home fires,” said Susan Roberts of the American Red Cross Rhode Island in a news release. “Home fires are the biggest disaster threat our community faces, killing seven people in this country every day.”

People from Central Falls, Cranston, Pawtucket, Providence, and Warwick can set up appointments in advance by calling 1-877-287-3327 and choosing the first option. They can also log onto soundthealarm.org/rhodeisland. The event lasts from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on September 23.