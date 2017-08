Meaghan Mooney, former co-host of “The Rhode Show”, stopped by the set on Monday morning, to catch up on her life since her time at WPRI-12.

Meaghan won the show’s “Search for a Star” contest at the end of 2012, becoming co-host for a year in 2013.

Watch the attached clip to learn more on what Meg’s been up to since leaving her home state of Rhode Island.