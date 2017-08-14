Gas prices drop 3.5 cents this past week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The average price for a gallon of gas dropped about 3.4 cents this past week near the capital city.

Gasbuddy.com surveyed 200 gas stations in Providence and found the average to be about $2.32 per gallon. The average gas price per gallon in Rhode Island is now $2.37 and in Massachusetts it’s $2.35.

Gasbuddy found that on August 13, 2016, the cost for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island was 21 cents more than it is now. Going back even further to 2012, gas prices were about $3.79 per gallon.

The national average hovers around $2.34 per gallon.