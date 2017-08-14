Healthy meals and back to school routine

Between homework, work, and sports, planning healthy meals can be challenging. It does not have to be!

Tracy from The Children’s Workshop gives us some tips to take the stress out of meal preparation:

Back to the basics and routines:

It is true that children adapt to any situation, and go with the flow. It is also true that children do a lot better when there are routines and when they know what to expect. They are more likely to eat healthier and sleep better when they are comfortable and in a routine, which helps establish lifelong habits and routines as they grow.

Toward the end of the summer, start sending your child to bed in 15 minute earlier. For example. Monday, instead of 9 pm, send them to bed at 8:45 and do this for a couple of days. Then, send them to bed at 8:30 pm and so on until you are at the desire time you would like your child to go to bed. Doing it in small doses doesn’t feel like they are going to bed earlier and gives their bodies time to adjust.

Again, toward the end of the summer, ask your child to lay out the clothes that they want to wear the next day. If they are not old enough to do this, help them. This will get them back into a routine of getting ready the night before and prepared for the next day.

Mealtime:

Eating healthy starts with family meals. It can be difficult to sit down together from time to time. Make sure that your children know that family time is important. One way to do this is to label your meals. If your child has a sport that they need to go to a couple of times a week, prepare and label a meal you can bring out that day and heat up. Establish Family Dinner nights where everything can be put aside for an hour to enjoy each other’s company and talk about each family member’s day.

Another routine time saver is prepping your meals ahead of time. You can make pasta and rice ahead of time. This will last 3-5 days in the refrigerator. Cook chicken and shred it, prepare crockpot meals in gallon bags. All you need to do is pour in the morning and turn on and it’s good to go by the time you get home. You can make soups, stews, sauces, and casseroles ahead of time and freeze them. Just thaw them the night before you want to eat them and it’s that easy!



No fuss lunches easy prep and healthy:

Grapes, boiled egg, cucumber slices, drink, small sandwich.

Pita bread, hummus, carrot sticks, berries, and drink

Mini bagel, cream cheese, fruit, vegetable, drink.

Use zip lock bags to freeze right portion soup, meatballs, stews, refried beans. You take out the night before to thaw in fridge. This only takes minutes to prepare.

Trying to get back into routines can be difficult. But preparing your meals ahead of time and lunches helps with portions sizes, eating healthier, and less stressful.

Resources: Web MD, Thirty handmade, the Kitchen

B-roll: Some lunch samples to try out, thermos, Tupperware, calendar.