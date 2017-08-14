Holocaust memorial vandalized for second time this summer

Related Coverage Lawyer: Suspected Holocaust memorial vandal is mentally ill

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) -The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized for the second time this summer.

Boston police say a juvenile threw a rock, smashing a glass panel on the memorial on Monday around 6:40 p.m. The 17-year-old male from Malden was detained by bystanders until police arrived to take him into custody.

Police say the juvenile will be charged with the Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property. The Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit is also investigating, and additional charges may be pending.

It’s the second time the memorial has been damaged in the past few months.

In June, police say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a roughly 9-foot-tall glass panel on one of the memorial’s six, 54-foot-high towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

The six glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

The repaired memorial was rededicated in July.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says he’s “saddened to see such a despicable action.”

“I’m grateful for the quick response and the community help which led to the swift arrest of the suspect responsible for the damage done to the Holocaust Memorial,” said Police Commissioner William Evans. “Clearly, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city. And, in light of the recent events and unrest in Charlottesville, it’s sad to see a young person choose to engage in such senseless and shameful behavior.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.