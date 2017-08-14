In the Kitchen: The Rhode Islander

Go Providence brought us Luxe Burger Bar BYOB finalist, Michael Dexter, to show us how to make The Rhode Islander.
Ingredients:
- 1- 6 ounce Wagyu beef patty
- 1- aged cheddar cheese slice
- 1- hot wiener (sliced in half)
- 4 ounces of hot weiner sauce
- 2 ounces chopped Bermuda onions
- 2 ounces of mustard
- sprinkle of celery salt
- 1 sesame bun
Directions:
- Cook Wagyu beef to desired temperature
- While burger is cooking, also boil hot weiner until cooked through
- While burger is cooking, chop 4 ounces of Bermuda onions
- While burger is cooking prepare hot weiner sauce
- Place slice of cheddar cheese on top of burger once close to desired temp, allow the cheese to fully melt.
- Once all items are finished cooking, place Wagyu beef on bottom bun, top the beef with the hot weiner sliced in half. Top the hot weiner with mustard, hot weiner sauce, Bermuda onions and celery salt (in that order). Place top bun on all ingredients.