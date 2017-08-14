Inaugural Frontier flight lands at T.F. Green to wet welcome

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A new airline touched down at T.F. Green Airport Monday morning to much fanfare.

Frontier Airlines inaugural flight from Orlando to Rhode Island landed around 10:15 a.m., becoming the latest low-cost carrier to provide service in and out of Providence.

The plane received a celebratory water salute shortly after touching down.

A water salute for the inaugural flight of Frontier Airlines @tfgreenairport. The story and live report at noon @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lMOgpnhE3z — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) August 14, 2017

The first departure for Frontier took off for Denver around 11 a.m.

This fall, the carrier will begin service to Fort Myers, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa and Miami. Flights to and from Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina will be added to the destination list next spring.

“We really identified that this market is underserved in affordable, low-cost air travel. We think that we’re going to be very successful here or we wouldn’t already be expanding,” said Tyri Squyres, Frontier Airlines. “We’re really great for small businesses who are just starting out and are really budget conscious.”