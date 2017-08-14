Man charged in Dartmouth beating and robbery

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after they say a group of men attacked another man, beat him and tried to steal his gold necklace Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a D’Angelo’s on Dartmouth Street for a fight in progress. A 29-year-old man told officers he’d been jumped and beaten with a police-style baton by a group of men who had shown a firearm and tried to take his gold necklace.

Police said the men then fled after doing damage to the victim’s vehicle.

The officers’ investigation determined that the victim was familiar with one of the suspects. Later that evening, officers arrested Eugenio Gonsalves Andrade, 21, of New Bedford.

Andrade is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the baton), malicious damage to a motor vehicle, armed assault with intent to rob (with a firearm), and assault and battery, Det. Kyle Costa of the Dartmouth Police said Monday.

Police continue to investigate; they’re also working to determine who the other suspects in the beating may be.