Man shot in parking lot of mill-converted apartment complex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating a man shot outside an apartment complex Monday morning on Eagle Street, near Valley Street and a couple blocks from Atwells Avenue.

A 34-year-old male was shot once outside 11 Eagle Street, Providence Police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi told Eyewitness News. As of Monday afternoon, Verdi said the man was listed in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

At last check with police, no one had been arrested, and police had no suspects.

Some neighbors told Eyewitness News they consider it a safe neighborhood and they weren’t concerned following this incident.