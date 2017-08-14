Man who held girlfriend hostage in Seekonk motel sentenced

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea man who barricaded himself in a Seekonk motel room and held his girlfriend hostage for more than seven hours last September has entered a guilty plea on multiple charges and was sentenced to serve three years in state prison.

Jaron Albanese, 32, pleaded guilty to five criminal counts: kidnapping, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

On September 6, 2016, a Seekonk Police patrolman tried to pull a car over on Commerce Way for a routine stop because its tail light was defective. The patrolman checked out the identities of the woman driving and her male passenger and found that Albanese had an active warrant out for his arrest.

At that point, police said Albanese ran away from the car briefly, then dove back into the car through an open window, pulled out a knife and ordered his girlfriend to drive away. Though she’d pleaded for Albanese to stop, the woman complied.

The pair drove a couple of blocks up Route 6 to Mary’s Motor Lodge, where Albanese got out of the car brandishing the knife, pulling the woman with him into a motel room, and subsequently holding police at bay for some seven hours with the knife as he held the woman hostage.

Prosecutors and police were able to obtain surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed most of the incident. Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Quinn, said Monday the videos contributed to Albanese entering the guilty plea.

Albanese “is a danger to the community,” said Quinn in a statement, citing the defendant’s 21-page criminal record, numerous prison sentences in the past, and five different women who have taken out restraining orders against him.

After serving three years behind bars for this crime, he’ll be under the supervision of a probation officer for two years.