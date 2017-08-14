Missing Providence teen found, family thanks public

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence teenager missing for two weeks has been found.

Breanna Policastro’s mother confirmed for Eyewitness News her daughter, 17, was safe and physically unharmed.

“We want to thank everyone who assisted us in our search, offered prayers, advice, emotional support and words of encouragement,” said Biana Policastro. “As a family, we are trying to figure out a way to move forward.”

According to police, Breanna Policastro was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area of the city Aug. 1. Her mom said she believes her daughter was in the Providence area.