Necronomicon returns!

The International Festival of Weird Fiction, Art, and Academia returns to the Creative Capital with Necronomicon!

Ahead of the big festivities, we were joined on ‘The Rhode Show’ by Niels Hobbs and Carmen Marusich who broke down everything the event has to offer. It runs August 17- 20 and highlights include:

-Grand Emporium of Weird, August 18 20 ($5 Admission)

-Rhode Island Historical Society H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour, 11:00 am ($10 Admission)

-Arcade Artist & Vintage Marketplace NecronomiCon 2017, 11am 6pm (FREE ADMISSION)

-Coven, Beastmaker & Magic Circle at the Columbus Theater , 9pm 1am (Ticket prices vary)

-The Dunwich Horror Picture Show , 9pm 11pm ($5 Admission)

For more info, visit: http://necronomicon-providence.com/welcome/