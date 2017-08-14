Parents on a mission to save several programs for Berkley students

BERKLEY, Mass (WPRI) – The start of school is inching closer for students and faculty in Berkley, but due to budget restrictions, several programs such as music and art are no longer being offered.

The school day would start 30 minutes later for students as well.

In July, parents received a letter from Berkley Superintendent Thomas Lynch explaining the changes, but they didn’t take the news lying down. Instead, they set an initial goal of $140,000 to keep those programs and positions around.

“After the first night, we received over $40,000 in pledges,” said Berkley mom Heather Sterling. “Within two weeks, we collected $50,000 that we were able to present to the school committee.”

As of Sunday, a total of three jobs has been saved so far.

“Obviously we need to offer what is required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Ellen Bruno, Vice Chair of the Berkley Public Schools School Committee.

A pair of Berkley school students told Eyewitness News the programs allow them to interact with their friends.

The school year for most students in Berkley begins on September 5. The group of parents pushing to keep the instructors of the art, library, and music programs say they now hope to bring in $100,000. As of Monday, they were about $25,000 away from restoring the full school day. They have until Monday, August 21 to come up with the money.