Probation officials seek clarification in Michelle Carter sentencing stay

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The Massachusetts Court Probation Department is asking for clarification on Michelle Carter’s stay of sentence.

The department filed a motion last week asking the court to further explain what the delay means and how it should proceed.

The 20-year-old was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter back in June in the 2014 suicide of her then boyfriend Conrad Roy III.

A judge sentenced her to two and a half years in the house of corrections with 15 months to serve but Carter’s counsel said they intended to appeal and asked for a stay of her sentence.

The court granted it but also ordered her to be monitored by the probation department.

In the motion the probation department states by doing so the court imposed a split sentence adding if the court wants her to serve her probation now Carter will be serving her sentence backwards.

The motion also asks for clarification on what happens if Carter violates any of her conditions asking “would the court revoke probation and impose the suspended portion, despite the stay? If it did, how much would the court impose – only the 15 suspended months or the full two and a half years?”

The motion is scheduled to be heard on August 21, at 9 a.m.

Carter has been excused by the judge for that day and is not required to attend.