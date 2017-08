(WPRI) — We may have more than a month left of summer, but don’t tell that to the folks at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The company announced Monday its fall flavors will be returning no later than Aug. 28.

This year, Dunkin’s pumpkin flavored coffees and baked goods will be a joined by maple pecan coffees, a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, pumpkin cream cheese spread made with real pumpkin and a festive fall donut.

For those who like to brew their own, Dunkin is also offering pumpkin-flavored K-Cups.