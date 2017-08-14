Runaway power boat reeled in after man is thrown overboard

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – An assistant harbormaster stopped a runaway power boat Sunday night with some creative thinking.

A man was on the boat off the Borden Light Marina Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. when he was apparently thrown off the boat by a wake. Since nobody else was aboard, the boat started circling at full throttle.

Harbormaster Bob Smith said he and assistant harbormaster Paul Borges decided that the boat had to be stopped immediately before it struck somebody, and so Borges threw a rope at it and deliberately tangled the prop, stopping it.

The boater had somehow managed to avoid being hit by the out-of-control boat and was rescued by bystanders.

Smith said the man was not wearing a life jacket and did not have a kill switch that would have shut the engine down if he was thrown overboard.