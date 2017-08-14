The best WWE moments in Providence history

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In wrestling speak, Providence is an “A” city. That means it’s a place where World Wrestling Entertainment knows it can draw a huge crowd and make a bunch of money for any event.

But when WWE returns Tuesday night for its final television show before SummerSlam, it will not be easy to top some of the most memorable events that have taken place in Providence over the last three decades.

Here’s a look at the 12 best moments we’ve seen.

12. Eddie Guerrero flew from the cage.

Madison Square Garden can have its Jimmy Snuka moment. The Dunk has its Eddie Guerrero moment. The date was July 15, 2004 and Guerrero was facing champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) in the first cage match for the WWE Title in SmackDown history. First, it’s important to know something about WWE cage matches: they’re ridiculous. Historically, outside of the WWE, the cage match was always used as the final battle in a long-running saga. The idea was that two wrestlers would step inside the cage with no one allowed in and no one allowed out until a victor is crowned. But for a long time, WWE made it so that the only way to win a cage match was to be the first one out of the cage, whether it be over the top or through a door. In this match, Guerrero was clearly on his way to winning the match. He made it all the way to the top of the cage with JBL passed out in the middle of the ring and then this happened:

11. An Olympic hero made fun of Rhode Island. Twice.

In real life, Kurt Angle won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Then he went on to have a Hall of Fame career as a professional wrestler. He’s currently the on-screen general manager of Raw, the WWE’s Monday night cable show. But during his days as a bad guy, he repeatedly had bad things to say about the Ocean State. On Jan. 20, 2000, Angle told the crowd Providence reminded him “there are certain towns in the good old U. S. of A that make even the most depressed towns” look good, but if the city followed his advice, “even Providence could pull itself out of its depression.” A few months later, he insulted us again during an episode of Monday Night Raw when he mockingly proclaimed, “America may see you as the insignificant, nothing state, but I don’t.”

10. The rise of Triple H.

Before he married Stephanie McMahon – the owner of the WWE’s daughter – in real life, Paul Levesque played a blue blood from Greenwich, Connecticut named Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He was considered a talented mid-level wrestler, but many doubted whether he would ever get to the top. But in 1996, he was expected to begin his move up the ranks by winning the prestigious King of the Ring tournament. That all changed when he and several of his buddies – Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and Diesel – broke character and embraced each other in the middle of the ring at Madison Square Garden. Ramon and Diesel were leaving the WWE to join Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Michaels was one of the biggest stars in the business, so the angry higher-ups took their frustration out on Helmsley by giving Stone Cold Steve Austin the King of the Ring victory. (Austin went on to become one of the most famous wrestlers in history after delivering this legendary promo.) But Helmsley persisted and eventually was back in the King of the Ring a year later in Providence. He won and a few months later, his career changed forever when he and Michaels formed D-Generation X, a faction of rule-breaking pranksters that was loved by audiences everywhere. He eventually became known as Triple H and is now a real-life executive vice president for the WWE. And it all started in Providence. Fun fact: the winner of the King of the Ring each year was given a crown and scepter and while some kings embraced their new toys, Triple H hated it, according to Bruce Prichard, a former WWE executive. On Something to Wrestle, the must-listen podcast hosted by Prichard and Conrad Thompson, Prichard explained that Triple H found ways to break the crown every chance he got. He quickly stopped wearing it altogether.

9. Finally, the Rock teamed up with Steve Austin.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is now known as a world famous actor who may run for president, but in the late 1990s, he was one of the two most popular superstars in all of wrestling. The other was Stone Cold Steve Austin. On an Oct. 25, 1999 episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence, the two legends teamed up for the first time to take on one of the best tag teams of the era: the New Age Outlaws. The match was considered excellent, but it didn’t go the dream team’s way. A wrestler named X Pac, who was friendly with the Outlaws, interfered with the match when the referee wasn’t looking and knocked the Rock out. That allowed one of the Outlaws to pick up the victory. Here are the two promos the Rock and Austin delivered that night:

8. One of the great factions in wrestling history was created.

On the “Top 100 Moments in Raw History” DVD put out by WWE a few years ago, the creation of a faction – aka wrestling gang – known as Evolution was listed as the 49th-best moment. The DVD suggested that moment came on Feb 3, 2003 in Washington, D.C. But that’s not entirely accurate. Two weeks earlier, during a Monday Night Raw in Providence, Triple H, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton beat Scott Steiner to a bloody pulp and then hovered over him with their hands in the air as the show ended. That was the true beginning of a group that would go on to hold the WWE Title, Intercontinental Title and the World Tag Team Titles at the same time.

7. On network TV, Jake Roberts nearly killed Ricky Steamboat.

We have to flash back to May 1, 1986 for this one. It was the sixth installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event, a show that aired every few months in primetime on NBC between 1985 and 1992. In this case, the show drew an astronomical 9.3 rating. And while Hulk Hogan, King Kong Bundy and the Iron Sheik all appeared in Providence that night, the most talked-about moment came when the undefeated Jake “the Snake” Roberts viciously attacked perennial good guy Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat. Roberts executed his finishing move – the DDT – on the concrete floor at the Civic Center, knocking Steamboat out cold. In an interview years later, Roberts said trying to pick an unconscious Steamboat up to put him back in the ring was the heaviest thing he ever lifted. Steamboat eventually recovered and finally handed Roberts his first lost during a Snake Pit match in Toronto four months later.

6. The not-so Friendly Tap.

You probably just need to watch this one, but here’s some background on the Friendly Tap in Cumberland. It was owned by WWE referee Tim White (no relation to Target 12’s Tim White) and played host to several wrestling scenes over the years. White was also a personal assistant to Andre the Giant. The bar remains open, but is no longer owned by White, according to town tax records. Here’s the most memorable Friendly Tap moment:

5. Two major titles changed hands on the same night.

Providence hasn’t hosted a pay per view since 2009, but the last one was memorable because both the WWE Title and the World Heavyweight Title changed hands during a double main event. Randy Orton won his third WWE Title by winning a bizarre six-man tag match – it wasn’t and still isn’t normal for a singles championship to be decided this way – over Triple H. In the other main event, John Cena lost his World Heavyweight Title to Edge in a last-man standing match that saw the Big Show interfere and throw Cena through a spotlight to end the match. Also making his return to Providence was an aging Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat. He lost to Chris Jericho.

4. The first Royal Rumble tie.

The most important wrestling even that ever took place in Providence was the 1994 Royal Rumble, which had two all-time memorable moments. The first was a casket match between the Undertaker and Yokozuna for WWE Title. In this match, just about every bad guy on the roster interfered to jump the Undertaker and force him into a casket. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard explained that Undertaker wanted some time off, so the company needed to find a way to write him off the show. So what did the WWE do? They stuffed him in a casket and then pulled a stunt that showed an Undertaker look-a-like rising up as though he was going to heaven. (Prichard said the look-a-like was a local guy.) You can watch it here. Then there was the annual 30-man over-the-top rope battle royal match that came down to Bret “the Hitman” Hart and Lex Luger. The two managed to eliminate each other at the same time – the camera work was impressive here – setting up a scenario where both Hart and Luger were allowed to advance to compete for the WWE Title at WrestleMania X later in the year.

3. Daniel Bryan becomes a good guy again.

This is the loudest the Dunk has ever been.

2. One of the most underrated PPVs in history.

After a dud of a WrestleMania in 1999, the first ever Backlash pay per view was scheduled for Providence. And boy did it deliver. On the Squared Circle Reddit page, one commenter called it “ridiculously underrated” and “the show WrestleMania XV should have been.” Mankind defeated the Big Show in a vicious boiler room brawl match that showed a lot of blood. The main event was a brawl between the Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE Title with Shane McMahon – the WWE owner’s real-life son – as the special referee. Austin picked up the victory. At the end of the night, the Undertaker storyline-abducted Shane’s sister, Stephanie. (Bonus points if you can name the Providence cops in this video.)

1. Stone Cold saves the day.

When WWE Raw came to Providence in 2001, Vince McMahon had only recently real-life purchased World Championship Wrestling (WCW), effectively ending a years-long competition between the two companies and changing the business forever. On this night, the storyline had former WCW wrestlers and guys from Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) teaming up to beat up on the guys from the WWE. (This was setting up for a pay-per-view event called Invasion.) For most of the night, Stone Cold Steve Austin was seen drinking beers at the Friendly Tap, but just before the show ended, he finally rolled up in his pickup truck. Then this happened:

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan