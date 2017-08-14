Tiverton breakin suspect held on bail after arraignment

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A Mattapoisett man was ordered held after his arraignment on numerous charges stemming from a home breakin and subsequent police pursuit.

49-year-old Micahel Joseph Couto was arraigned in New Bedford District court on charges including felony breaking and entering, larceny, assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop, and negligent operation.

Not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf and he was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

According to Dartmouth police, an officer on a detail spotted Couto in a vehicle Friday afternoon and was aware that Couto was wanted for a home breakin in Tiverton. Couto allegedly fled the Hixville Road scene and tried to run over a Tiverton police officer, leaving that officer with an injury the town’s police chief said was minor.

The Dartmouth officer followed Couto in his own car until marked units arrived; when they did, Couto allegedly tried to ram one of the cruisers and then fled.

Police found his car abandoned on Highland Avenue and were able to track him down and arrest him with help from a State Police helicopter.