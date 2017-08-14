Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Gert is getting a little stronger in the Atlantic Ocean, with swells expected to begin affecting portions of the U.S. East Coast later Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said Gert was centered about 460 miles (735 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda Monday morning and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It is moving toward the north-northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).

A gradual turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is forecast for the next 48 hours.

Gert is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night.

Swells generated by Gert will begin to affect portions of the coast of North Carolina and Virginia later in the day.

The Hurricane Center says these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

As for impacts in New England, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said Gert will likely remain well out to sea as it passes by the Northeast. However, she said the storm could create a period of higher surf and rip currents at beaches along the south coast Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.