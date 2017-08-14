Workers will try to remove strange object off Westerly beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The mystery surrounding an eight-legged metallic object off East Beach in Westerly could be solved this week.

Workers will try to pull the object up Tuesday evening. Rocky’s Tree Service told Eyewitness News they planned to attempt to remove it around 6 p.m.

The circular object is located near the Niantic Avenue entrance of East Beach. Peter Brockmann, president of the East Beach Association, told Eyewitness News Friday that neither local residents nor the harbor master could recall seeing the object prior to last summer.