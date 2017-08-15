Steppingstone Incorporated’s Annual Get Steppin’ 5k Walk For The Homeless returns to Fall River on Saturday, August 19. The first 300 to register will receive a FREE Get Steppin’ t-shirt and water bottle. Registration is $10 and proceeds benefit the First Step Inn at 177 North Main Street which provides emergency shelter for the area’s homeless population.
- Teams raising the most money will be awarded prizes
- Food and beverages will be available immediately following the event
- For more information call Steppingstone at 508-674-2788 Ext. 325