7 candidates running to replace ex-Sen. Timilty

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Seven candidates have qualified for the upcoming special election to replace former state Sen. James Timilty, according to the Massachusetts secretary of state’s office.

Timilty, D-Walpole, represented the Bristol & Norfolk Senatorial District from 2005 until earlier this year, when he stepped down to take a county post. His district includes parts of Attleboro as well as Seekonk, Rehoboth, Norton and Mansfield, among other communities.

The seven candidates who returned nomination papers by Tuesday’s deadline are two Democrats, Paul Feeney and Ted Phillips; four Republicans, Mike Berry, Harry Brousaides, Tim Hempton and Jacob Ventura; and Joe Shortsleeve, a former WBZ-TV reporter running as an independent.

The primary election for the Senate seat is Sept. 19, and the special election is Oct. 17.