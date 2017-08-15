In wake of Charlottesville, New Bedford group organizing anti-violence rally

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A group of church leaders is organizing a rally Tuesday night on the steps of New Bedford City Hall to not only unite the community against hatred and violence — but also to open a dialogue and conversation about the differences in our culture.

Rev. David Lima holds the position of Executive Minister of the Inter-Church Council of Greater New Bedford. The community needs to come together to stand up against the violence and hatred, he said Tuesday morning. “We continue to see it rear its ugly head. That’s what we’ve got to try and kill. If we’re going to kill anything, let’s kill the hate,” Lima said.

The rally is set for 6 p.m.

The event comes in response to deadly race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. In what’s believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and others in about a decade, the groups and individuals rallied against the removing of a statue of General Robert E. Lee (which was called for because some considered it a monument to slavery and/or white supremacy).

But many counter-protesters also stormed the town, and riotous, disorganized fighting followed. A driver is now charged with second-degree murder, accused of ramming his car into a large group of people and hitting another car, killing Heather Heyer, 32, in the process, and leaving several others injured.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed added Tuesday that the hatred doesn’t belong in the United States. “Bigotry, discrimination — is not part of this country. It shouldn’t be part of this country.”