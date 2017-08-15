Cigarette tax hike goes into effect Wednesday in RI

Related Coverage Governor signs RI budget after month-long standoff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The price to puff in Rhode Island will increase on Wednesday, as a 50-cent hike in the state’s excise tax on cigarettes goes into effect.

Starting at midnight Tuesday, the tax will increase from $3.75 to $4.25 per pack, once again giving Rhode Island among the highest state taxes on cigarettes in the country.

Cassady Rotthoff, who works at Lava Smoke Shop in Providence, said she expects customers to notice.

“You always hear people complain about, ‘oh my God, it’s $10 for a pack of cigarettes,’ and now it’s going to be, ‘oh my God, it’s $11 for a pack of cigarettes,” she said.

Rotthoff said while she’s doubtful that customers will change their smoking habits over a 50-cent hike, she thinks there could be a silver lining.

“I do think that it’s a good thing, that it’s going to drive people to start quitting,” she said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, approximately 20 percent of adults smoked in 2005. That number was down to 15 percent by 2015.

But as the smoking rate dropped, cigarette taxes were on the rise. Rhode Island’s tax per pack was just $1.00 in 2001, meaning the amount has more than quadrupled in the past 16 years.

Along with the potential benefit of more Rhode Islanders kicking the habit, state leaders expect the increased tax to generate $7.5 million in revenue over the next year.

The hike was included in the new state budget signed earlier this month. It was supposed to go into effect on Aug. 1, but was delayed due to the month-long budget impasse that came to an end on Aug. 3.

Despite the increase, state officials estimate the total cost of a pack of cigarettes will still be lower in Rhode Island than neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut, where retail markups are higher.