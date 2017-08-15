Democrat Euer outspending GOP’s Smith in Newport Senate race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democrat Dawn Euer has the financial edge over her Republican rival Michael Smith ahead of next week’s election to choose a successor to former Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed.

Euer’s campaign spent $6,249 from July 25 to Aug. 14, while Smith’s campaign spent $4,189, according to reports filedTuesday to the R.I. Board of Elections. Independent candidate Kimberly Ripoli has spent about $1,000, and Green Party candidate Gregory Larson has not filed a report yet.

Paiva Weed, a long-serving Democrat, resigned earlier this year to lead the Hospital Association of Rhode Island. The special election to replace her is next Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Euer heads into the final week of campaigning with eight times more money to spend than Smith. The Democrat’s cash on hand totaled $14,694 as of Monday, while the Republican’s totaled $1,811.

Euer’s donors include U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and the political action committees controlled by Senate Democratic leadership. Smith received donations from Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere and the Jamestown Republican Town Committee, among others.

Both major-party candidates have benefited from outside outlays on their behalf, but the Democrat has the edge again there. Planned Parenthood reported spending $6,443 to elect Euer this month, while The Gaspee Project reported spending $2,343 for Smith.

The Senate has 38 seats, with 32 currently held by Democrats and five held by Republicans.

