Former correctional officer on trial for Swansea shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A trial in Fall River Superior Court began Tuesday for Timothy Levesque, 58, who’s accused in the 2014 shooting death of 23-year-old Melissa White.

Levesque is charged with manslaughter, but he has pleaded not guilty, claiming it was a self-defense move when White lunged at him with a crowbar. She and two men had shown up at his house in Swansea to confront one of his sons, his attorneys said.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements to a jury Tuesday morning, and the jurors were taken to the Swansea home to view the scene of the incident. Both sides agree that a crowbar was found at the scene, but how it got there is where the stories appear to differ. State prosecutors told the court Levesque planted the crowbar at the scene after he shot White. Defense attorneys said they’ll present a witness in the coming days who claims White carried a crowbar on a regular basis.

Among the first witnesses to take the stand Tuesday afternoon were two Swansea police officers. They each described what they saw when they first arrived at the scene — that Levesque had been sitting on the ground in front of his own pickup truck.

Officer Gallant says she observed a firearm and a "small type of crowbar" in front of Levesque when he was sitting in front of his truck. — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 15, 2017

Eyewitness News Reporter Shiina LoSciuto is in court and will have the latest live on Eyewitness News at 5:30.