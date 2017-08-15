Gas prices hold steady in RI, Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — AAA Northeast announced Tuesday that gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts remained the same this week.

In Rhode Island, the average price of regular, unleaded gas is currently $2.36 per gallon, which is one cent above the national average.

According to AAA Northeast, gas prices for unleaded regular ranged from a low of $2.29 to a high of $2.46 in Rhode Island. AAA said consumers should shop around to find the best prices in their area.

In Massachusetts, the average price remained $2.29 per gallon for regular, unleaded gas.

Gas prices overall have increased since this time last year, a change AAA Northeast’s Vice President of Public Affairs Lloyd Albert attributes to the decrease of crude supply in the United States along with the increase of demand for gasoline in the summer months.