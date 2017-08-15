Gert continues northward, remains Category 1 hurricane

LIVE SURF CONDITIONS: Narragansett Beach Cam »

(WPRI/AP) — Hurricane Gert will likely end up missing the east coast of the United States, but rip currents are still expected in many locations, including southern New England.

Gert is expected to become more intense Tuesday due to warm ocean waters and an area of low wind shear. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gert remained a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Hurricane Gert is riding the edge of an area of high pressure and will likely travel between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda. As of Tuesday morning, the main impacts for both Bermuda and the southeastern U.S. will likely be higher waves, rough surf and an increased threat for rip currents into the middle of the week.

Sometime Tuesday, Gert is expected to turn northeastward and get swept into the open waters of the North Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday. The storm will become post-tropical later in the week as it passes over colder water.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said beachgoers can expect rough surf and dangerous rip currents at south-facing beaches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition, some beaches may see increased surf as early as Tuesday evening when a Small Craft Advisory is scheduled to go into effect.

Swells from the hurricane are expected to cause three-foot to six-foot seas in Rhode Island and Block Island Sound.

Rip currents can pose a real danger for anyone who tries to swim against them.

Swimmers who get caught up in a rip current should either swim parrallel to the beach to get out of the current or let the current take you out and then swim back to shore, outside of the current.



