Hometown Hero: Bobby Colantonio

The Barrington grad is heading back to the University of Alabama to begin his freshman year. The All-American weight thrower was supposed to compete for the Crimson Tide last year, but after he arrived on campus, his preseason physical revealed a tumor in his leg.

He was later diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, and has spent the last year treating the cancer. This week he announced that he was officially in remission.

Colantonio will use a medical redshirt this year as he works to get back to his best and barring any setbacks, Bobby is planning to compete next winter.

