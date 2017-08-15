In the Kitchen: Halvah and Chocolate Cookies

In the Kitchen, Milena Pagan from Rebelle Artisan stopped by to bake up some Halvah and Chocolate Cookies.

Ingredients:

300 g Unsalted Butter

373 g AP Flour

4 g Baking Soda

6 g Kosher Salt

170 g Granulated Sugar

3 Large Eggs

Vanilla Extract

170 g Light Brown Sugar

133 g Halvah, crumbled

Toppings:

1 Cup Toasted Sesame Seeds

2 Cups of Dark Chocolate Chips

Salt to Top

Method:

Melt butter and cool in fridge until it turns cloudy, but is still liquid (about 20 minutes). Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in separate bowl. In stand mixer bowl with whisk, mix granulated sugar, eggs, and vanilla at medium speed until pale yellow and forming ribbons (6 minutes). Switch to paddle, add brown sugar and butter, mix until just combined. Add flour mixture and mix at low speed until just incorporated (< 1 minute). Do not over mix. Add halvah crumbles and mix at low speed to incorporate.