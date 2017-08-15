New Career Opportunities & an Arctic Playhouse Update

Looking for a career change or to head back into the workforce? Cardi’s Furniture might be just the right fit for you.

NiRoPe discussed the opening of their new Ashley Home Store and how you can be a member of the team by applying in-person at their Job Fair at the South Attleboro store tomorrow, August 16, from 2 – 7. You can also apply online at their website below.

We were also joined by Dave Vieira from West Warwick’s beautiful Arctic Playhouse. They always have wonderful shows and tremendous talent on display and he provided details on what’s coming up next.

For more info from the playhouse, visit: http://www.thearcticplayhouse.com/

For more on the Card’s Furniture Job Fair and their new Ashley Home Store, head to: https://www.cardis.com/