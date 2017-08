EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A pedestrian struck by a driver late Monday night in on Willett Avenue East Providence has died.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

A bicycle was seen damaged near the scene around 11 p.m. Monday.

It’s not clear if the driver who struck the pedestrian is facing any charges.

We’re working to learn more on this story and we’ll bring you more information as soon as we learn it.