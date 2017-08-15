Pending vote, Worcester city manager to negotiate with PawSox

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — City officials in Worcester may soon be stepping up their efforts to lure the PawSox away from Rhode Island.

On Tuesday, the Worcester City Council is set to take up a resolution that would allow the city manager to begin negotiations with the team. The city previously started discussions with the PawSox after fans in Worcester signed around 10,000 postcards to show their support.

“Obviously, economically it would be good for the city of Worcester, but more importantly I think from a negotiating standpoint the PawSox have an awful lot to gain from coming to Worcester,” City Councilman George Russell said Monday.

Over in Rhode Island, the state Senate is expected to hold hearings on whether to approve a new $83-million dollar stadium in downtown Pawtucket. If the current version of the bill is approved, the PawSox, the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island would all help fund the new park.