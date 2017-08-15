Pic of the Day: August 15, 2017

By Published:
Submitted by: Nathan Gomes of Cranston

(WPRI) – The Pic of the Day for August 15, 2017 was submitted by Nathan Gomes of Cranston. The picture was taken in Riverside.

Nathan has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via

Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017

e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.