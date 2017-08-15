Providence restaurant North moving to Dean Hotel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – North is moving north.

The much-praised Providence restaurant, which opened in 2012, has announced it will be relocating from its current 21-seat location at Luongo Square in the West End to The Dean Hotel downtown in September.

North will take over the space currently occupied by Faust, a German restaurant, which will be closing.

“North at The Dean will continue to offer communally shared items across a variety of seasonal fare, utilizing the freshest local ingredients and highest-quality produce available,” a spokeswoman for the restaurant said in an email.

North’s current Luongo Square location “will close temporarily and will be re-imagined into a new separate culinary concept set to debut later this year,” the spokeswoman added.

North was co-founded by James Mark, who graduated from the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University in 2008.

The Dean is a 52-room boutique hotel that opened on West Fountain Street in 2014. It occupies a historic building erected by the Episcopal Church in 1912 that later became a strip club.

